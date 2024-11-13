Task force calls for $96 million to be invested in housing

The North Dakota Housing Initiative is recommending a $96 million investment in available and affordable housing in North Dakota.

Some of the specific recommendations include reforming housing codes, streamlining rules on manufactured housing, providing grants for specific housing projects, offering low interest construction loans for entry level housing, providing emergency operating funds for homeless shelters, and providing targeted assistance and specialized financial literacy coaching for those deemed at high risk for housing instability.

"The net of all these programs is going to have a big impact," said Goiv. Doug Burgum. "We can use existing infrastructure in our cities, we can maximize the use of the housing stock that already exists. We can lower the burden of property taxes when we implement these."

Burgum has said a lack of available housing is a barrier to people who want to come to North Dakota and fill vacant jobs.

"There's certainly not a 'one-size-fits-all,' said task force member Kim Settel of Gate City Bank. "Markets are different throughout the state. But this also looks at the commonalities and uniquenesses of those homes and markets."

"What type of housing do we need in North Dakota? All of them," said Rep. Mike Beltz (R-Hillsboro).

The recommendations go to the upcoming Legislative session.

