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NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Cousin Curtiss

NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Cousin Curtiss

NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Cousin Curtiss
Tuesday, July 14, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.
OPENING BAND: David Allen

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound. Think, “blues at bluegrass speeds.” Imagine, “rock americana with a soulful drip.” Experience rapid fire acoustic guitar, incendiary harmonica, fiercely energized solos, all driven by a thunderous kick drum.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.

Tickets:
Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.

Full Line-up at:
https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/

ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.

Parking is Free after 4 pm.

North Dakota Museum of Art
$20, $15 for Members, Children 12 and younger FREE
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota Museum of Art
7017774195
ndmoa@ndmoa.com
https://ndmoa.com/

Artist Group Info

Cousin Curtiss
https://www.cousincurtiss.com/
North Dakota Museum of Art
261 Centennial Drive Stop 7305
Grand Forks, North Dakota 58202
7017774195
blofthus@ndmoa.com
https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/