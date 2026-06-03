NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Sean Hayes

OPENING BAND: Josh Driscoll

Tuesday, July 21, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.

The music of Sean Hayes consists of folk, soul, country, and in between the cracks, on the edges – roots, rock, reggae. Sean Hayes is a crooner, a wailer and an escape artist. He plays songs to get you dancing, sipping, dreaming and falling. Born in New York, raised in North Carolina, with over 30 years playing music in California’s Bay Area you can hear a bit of all these places flowing through the songwriting and his singular voice.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.

Tickets:

Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.

BAND SPONSOR: Darrell and Kate Larson

Full Line-up at:

https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/

ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.

Parking is Free after 4 pm.