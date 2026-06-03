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NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with TAE and the Neighborly

NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with TAE and the Neighborly

NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with TAE and the Neighborly
Tuesday, August 11, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.

Tae & The Neighborly, a Wisconsin based Soul-pop R&B group, found themselves playing music together in a very unconventional way. They were all neighbors, each one living alone on one floor of a five-story flat. Critics hail the group as “having more kick than a bagged-up mule” (Rotary Times) and their live show “…going down smoother than a can of [beans] warmed on the campfire” (Cowboy Gazette). All in all, if you are looking for a dense show that will give you more inspiration fuel for self lovin’, world changin’, and consideration havin’ meet them where the music is made to be shared.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.

Tickets:
Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.

Full Line-up at:
https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/

ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.

Parking is Free after 4 pm.

North Dakota Museum of Art
$20, $15 for Members, Children 12 and younger FREE
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota Museum of Art
7017774195
ndmoa@ndmoa.com
https://ndmoa.com/

Artist Group Info

TAE and the Neighborly
https://www.taemusic.com/
North Dakota Museum of Art
261 Centennial Drive Stop 7305
Grand Forks, North Dakota 58202
7017774195
blofthus@ndmoa.com
https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/