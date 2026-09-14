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North Country Fiddle and Dance Community Folk Dance

North Country Fiddle and Dance Community Folk Dance

Community folk dance with Peggy and Dean Ellingson , of Bemidji, ( guitar, mandolin, banjo) together with the O'Neil Family Band, EGF( fiddle and guitar)

Reels, squares, circle mixers, contras and more... all taught and called, no experience needed.

All are welcome, all ages; families, couples, singles

Bernies Restaurant
Donations at the door
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

North Country Fiddle and Dance
218 773 3850
oneilfamilyband@gmail.com
https://northcountrydance.org

Artist Group Info

Jeanne O'Neil
oneil@rrv.net
northcountrydance.org
Bernies Restaurant
121 DeMers Ave
East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721
218 773 3850
oneil@rrv.net
https://northcountrydance.org