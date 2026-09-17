Oktoberfest coming to Welk Homestead State Historic Site Sept. 26

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Welk Homestead State Historic Site near Strasburg on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 9 p.m., with an evening of food, music, and history. The event honors the German Russian traditions that shaped Lawrence Welk’s early life and continue to influence the region today.

Live entertainment will fill the grounds with music throughout the evening:

• 4-5 p.m. Kris Kitko

• 6-7 p.m. Mylo Hatzenbuhler, the “Strasburg Superstar”

• 7-8 p.m. RubyAnn Stiegelmeier

• 8-9 p.m. Mythtickle

Families are invited to gather in the Welk home for traditional German storytelling, an experience perfect for children and visitors of all ages.

Admission is free. Authentic German food and a variety of alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

A vendor show will feature regional artisans and makers.

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site illustrates the history of agriculture in the early 20th century, German Russian culture and architecture, and the career of bandleader Lawrence Welk, who grew up on the farm. While at the site, take a selfie with the bronze Lawrence Welk statue.

For more information, contact Education & Museum Programs Manager Dane Crowton, shsprograms@nd.gov or 701.328.2792. The Welk Homestead State Historic Site, located at 845 88th St. SE, Strasburg, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Except for special events, the site is closed for the season. For additional upcoming events and programs, visit history.nd.gov/events.

