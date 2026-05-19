Opening day activities planned at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site

Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site near Fargo will open Saturday, May 23, with free, family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience historical military activities and learn about the fort from 1858 to 1877.

Join the 5th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Company D reenactment unit as they portray the soldiers serving at the fort during the battles and siege of Fort Abercrombie in 1862. Participate in military drills throughout the day, and attend special programs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Meet author Candace Simar and pick up a signed copy of one of her books from the “Abercrombie Trail” series from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the interpretive center. Watch a presentation by Michael and Allen Quade on the craft of blacksmithing in early America from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the gallery and Museum Store. Take an educational guided tour of the site until 4 p.m.

Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site, managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota, is located at 935 Broadway North, Abercrombie. Summer hours are daily May 23 through Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guided tours available until 4 p.m. For more information or to arrange a group tour, contact Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger, shsaber@nd.gov or 701.553.8513. Find additional upcoming educational programs sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events or call 701.328.2666.

