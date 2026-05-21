Parlor Games at Chateau de Morès State Historic Site

The Chateau de Morès Interpretive Center in Medora is offering free educational activities on Fridays in June related to the history of the Chateau and leisure activities popular in the Victorian era. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All sessions are free and open to the public.

June 12, Parlor Games, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy classic parlor games from the Victorian era. Discover how people at the Chateau spent evenings socializing before television and video games.

June 19, Schoolyard Games, 1-4 p.m. Play classic schoolyard games, including jacks and marbles. Learn how kids created fun and friendships through simple games and outdoor play.

June 26, Pinch Pots, 1-4 p.m. Make a pinch pot using air-dry clay. Learn basic techniques for working with clay and explore different types of ceramic art.

These programs are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Shelby Reidle, shschateau@nd.gov or 701.623.4355. The Chateau de Morès State Historic Site is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Chateau de Morès Interpretive Center and home are open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 30. All times listed are Mountain time. Find a calendar of upcoming State Historical Society events at history.nd.gov/events.

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