Description:

Peter Pan

May 14 | 7PM

May 15 | 10:30AM**

May 15 | 2PM

May 15 | 7PM

May 16 | 2PM

Belle Mehus Auditorium

“Second star to the right and straight on ’til morning.” Join Wendy, John and Michael as they soar into the night sky with Peter Pan to Neverland, a world of mermaids and fairy dust where children can fly and adventures happen every day. But danger awaits - Captain Hook and his band of pirates are looking for trouble, and Peter is on the top of their list. This clever and whimsical production is sure to delight audiences with incredible flying effects, beautiful dancing, and spectacular sets and costumes.

Children & Families Welcome

Northern Plains Dance welcomes families to enjoy the magic of live performance at the Belle Mehus Auditorium. We recommend children be at least 3 years old, and able to sit quietly throughout the show.

**The 10:30AM performance is an abbreviated version. Sensory Friendly Performance of The Wizard of Oz is a perfect option for younger audience members who may prefer a shorter performance and more casual environment.

If a child becomes disruptive, our front-of-house staff may ask the child and accompanying adult to step out.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Thank you for helping create a great experience for all audience members!

Don’t forget your tickets to the Yellow Brick Brunch.

Step into the world of Oz for a delightful pre-show celebration filled with sweets, story time, and enchanting moments with Dorothy and her friends!

Guests will enjoy a backstage tour, photo ops and autographs with their favorite characters, and priority seating for the matinee performance of The Wizard of Oz.

Please note:

– Tickets to The Neverland Brunch are sold separately.

– We do our best to seat parties together, but larger groups may be split between tables.

Tickets are limited and this magical event fills quickly—don’t wait to follow the yellow brick road to your seat!