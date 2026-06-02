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Prairie Walks Series: Northern Great Plains Research Lab

Prairie Walks Series: Northern Great Plains Research Lab

Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.

Free Program | June 30th: 6:00 – 6:30 PM STEM activities, 6:30 PM begin walk
1701 10th Avenue SW Mandan, ND 58554

In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever

Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory
170110th Avenue SW
Mandan, North Dakota 58554
https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/mandan-nd/ngprl/