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Prairie Walks Series: Sleepy Hollow Loop

Prairie Walks Series: Sleepy Hollow Loop

Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.

In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever
Free Program | May 26th 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sleepy Hollow LP, Bismarck, ND 58501

Sleepy Hollow Loop
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
Sleepy Hollow Loop
Sleepy Hollow Lp
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501