Prairie Walks Series: Sleepy Hollow Loop
Prairie Walks Series: Sleepy Hollow Loop
Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.
In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever
Free Program | May 26th 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Sleepy Hollow LP, Bismarck, ND 58501
Sleepy Hollow Loop
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
Sleepy Hollow Loop
Sleepy Hollow LpBismarck, North Dakota 58501