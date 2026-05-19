Prairie Walks Series: Sleepy Hollow Loop

Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.

In collaboration with the Society for Range Management and Pheasants Forever

Free Program | May 26th 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Sleepy Hollow LP, Bismarck, ND 58501