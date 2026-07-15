Science of Cigars

Join North Dakota's Gateway to Science on Saturday, August 8th, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Hawktree Golf Club for an adult-only evening learning about cigars with Big Stick Cigar.

What to Expect:

Learn About Cigars – Explore the science and history of cigars.

Explore the Process – Discover how cigars are made and what makes each one unique.

$10 Cigar Ticket Included – Registration includes a $10 ticket toward the purchase of a cigar.