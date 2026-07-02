Step into the spotlight and explore the science behind theater at Science of the Stage Preschool Discovery Hour with our friends at Shade Tree! Little learners will discover storytelling, sound effects, and creative play through hands-on activities inspired by the magic of the stage.

Activities Include:

Designing puppets

Making special effects

Creating stories through sequencing

and more!

July 8 & 11 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5