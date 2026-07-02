Science of the Stage Preschool Discovery Hour
Science of the Stage Preschool Discovery Hour
Step into the spotlight and explore the science behind theater at Science of the Stage Preschool Discovery Hour with our friends at Shade Tree! Little learners will discover storytelling, sound effects, and creative play through hands-on activities inspired by the magic of the stage.
Activities Include:
Designing puppets
Making special effects
Creating stories through sequencing
and more!
July 8 & 11 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501