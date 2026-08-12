St. Mary's Church of Hague Social & Raffle
St. Mary's Church of Hague Social & Raffle
Everyone is invited to attend St. Mary’s Social & Raffle on Sunday, September 13, starting at 5 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located on Main Street, in Hague, ND. The Hague-Zeeland KCs will be serving burgers and hotdogs, salads, desserts, and cold refreshments. Free will offering to benefit St. Mary’s Church. BINGO starts at 7 p.m. The raffle drawing will follow BINGO. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.
Knights of Columbus Hall
Free will offering to benefit St. Mary's Church
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Knights of Columbus Hall
Main StreetHague, North Dakota 58542