American Red Cross enters second month of crisis blood shortage

The American Red Cross is still in a blood shortage crisis this summer, and is asking donors to roll up their sleeves and give what they can.

Kimberly Vosseteig is Executive Director of the American Red Cross for Eastern North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota.

"We just don't have enough on the shelves, to be really forthcoming."

Vosseteig says several factors contribute to blood shortages – like winter storms canceling blood drives that aren’t made up later on. She also said summer months are slower for blood donations when schools are out of session, and that when classes start up again in fall there will be more opportunities.

But she does say there are plenty of options right now, too.

"We do have some drives next week; Pelican Rapids, New York Mills, Fergus Falls... Swanson Hyperbarics on the 25th in August, which leads us to the Battle of the Badges happening on the 26th and the 17th.

Vosseteig says interested donors can check www.redcrossblood.org for nearby blood drives. She says each donation can save a life, and makes a huge difference.