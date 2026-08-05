Stars, stripes and spectacular mullets feature at the Clay County Fair

On a recent hot summer day, Paul Maier, a soon-to-be 9-year-old from Barnesville, confidently strode up to the center of a big stage at the Clay County Fair in northwest Minnesota.

He wore a festive suit sporting the American flag’s stars on one half and its stripes on the other.

Paul gallantly removed his red hat, which featured a big star, and bowed to the encouraging crowd. With each bow, the back of his hair flung over his head. Two American flags painted on the sides of his head showed.

He had officially made his entrance at the third annual Mullet Pageant.

Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval / MPR News Paul Maier speaks with emcee Leslie Shirek on-stage at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Barnesville on July 9 | MPR News

“Clearly, you're not nervous this year,” said emcee Leslie Shirek, greeting him onstage.

“You are wrong,” replied Maier.

Maier was one of 13 contestants from around Clay County who traveled to Barnesville for the local mullet showdown. The hairstyle, characterized by short hair on the top and sides and long hair in the back, is sometimes referred to as “business in the front, party in the back.”

The two judges in attendance were local hairstylists looking for mullets that stood out among the 13 competing kids.

Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval / NPR News Nana Kasowski, left, poses next to Tara Hanson in front of a tree at the Clay County Fair | MPR News

“I do like the creativity when they put the lines and designs,” said Nana Kasowski, one of the judges. “I do like a good fade on the sides, not just an at-home job. I like the blending on the sides.”

It’s not all just about looks, though; the judges also take stage presence into account.

“I like the personality,” said Tara Hanson, the other judge. “I think the first year, the boy that won, he came out and he flicked his hair. So, it's just to have fun; I enjoy that they're out there having fun.”

Ten-year-old Reed Moszer followed after Maier’s performance. He, too, wore patriotic garb with a vest and bandana featuring American flags and fireworks. On-stage, he introduced himself and his nickname: The Concussioner.

Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval / MPR News Reed Moszer takes off his bandana and tosses it to the ground at the Clay County Fairgrounds | MPR News

“I, um, accidentally dropped a walleye on its head and it got a concussion,” said Moszer. “It fell pretty hard.”

In front of the crowd, he threw his bandana to the floor, walked in front of the judges, turned and wildly flung his wavy hair around.

It was a performance so successful that he won first place, with Maier getting second. The two chose their patriotic attire to celebrate a special date.

“It's America's 250th birthday,” said Maier. “Why not?”

Both kids are clients of Katie Selfridge, a hairstylist who helped with their cuts. Even though the two kids were rivals at the competition, it’s unlikely their relationship with Selfridge will change.

Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval / MPR News All thirteen contestants line up showcasing their trophies and mullet hairstyles | MPR News

“Am I allowed to cut your hair next month?” Selfridge asked them.

Both said yes.

Kasowski, one of the judges, said going out in front of a cheering crowd can help build kids’ confidence.

“Some people can come in not feeling the best about themselves, and when they walk out, they usually have a good smile on their face and are happy,” said Kasowski.

Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval / MPR News Hairstylist Katie Selfridge poses between contestants Reed Moszer (left) and Paul Maier | MPR News

The opportunity for so many families from all over to gather in Barnesville for the county fair is also special. Jorden Poepping, a director on the Clay County Fair Board, said it’s not often that people are able to get together like this.

“It keeps our community thriving for multiple reasons,” said Poepping. “It keeps the vendors here thriving. It keeps people's creativity thriving.”

She hopes even more people get to check out the fair next year for the laughs, the memories and, of course, the cool mullet hairstyles.

The Upper Midwest Newsroom is a public media collaboration between Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota, made possible by the Cooperation for Public Broadcasting.