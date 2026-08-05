PSC to hold hearings on the 'North Plains Connector Project'

The Public Service Commission will hold hearings on what’s been called the “North Plains Connector.”

It’s a project with high voltage direct current power lines.

The line originates in Colstrip, Montana. The North Dakota portion would be 168 miles long, and would run through Golden Valley, Slope, Hettinger, Grant and Morton Counties. Then, another 74 miles of line would run from Morton to Oliver County.

A conversion station would be built in Morton County.

"What this allows is to connect the eastern and the western power grid," said PSC Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "Right now, there's not a way to move power between those."

Kringstad said there is a small interconnection between the grids that exists.

"This will allow more power to flow between the east and the west," Kringstad said.

The PSC has scheduled a technical hearing September First, and two public hearings – September Second at the Ed “Bosh” Froelich Commission Room at the Mandan City Hall September Second, and at the Enchanted Castle in Regent September third.

The total project cost is estimated to be $6 billion. Of that, approximately $3.2 billion would be the North Dakota part of the project.