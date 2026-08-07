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Essentia Fargo nursing student honored with DAISY award

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published August 7, 2026 at 11:53 AM CDT
Shana Bennefeld, center, holds her DAISY award with her nursing colleagues at Essentia Health in Fargo.
D. Webster
/
Prairie Public
Shana Bennefeld, center, holds her DAISY award with her nursing colleagues at Essentia Health in Fargo.

The award is given to nurses who demonstrate exceptional care.

A student nurse at Essentia Health in Fargo was surprised with the DAISY Award this morning.

Shana Bennefeld is a cardiac care intern who started nursing school in January of 2025, and has worked as a CNA in cardiac care since the summer of 2024. Bennefeld says the field of nursing feels like a calling for her.

"I guess from a young age, I always knew I wanted to help people. I've had issues just personally, and I knew that I wanted to change - and be the change. That's just one way I can give back."

Bennefeld was nominated for the award by her preceptor, Naomi Dahl, RN. Dahl says Bennefeld goes above and beyond for her patients.

Shana was surprised by the award. Her preceptor, Naomi Dahl (left) nominated her for the honor.
D. Webster
/
Prairie Public
Shana was surprised by the award. Her preceptor, Naomi Dahl (left) nominated her for the honor.

"I've had interns before, practicum students, I've worked here for four and a half years with multiple students and I just have never been with a student as good as Shana. I've never been with someone so confident, so able to recognize these critical things that are going on... so I just felt like she deserved this more than anyone I've ever been with."

Dahl says it’s encouraging to see talent like Bennefeld’s come into nursing, where shortages have dogged the profession for years.

The DAISY Award is an international program that celebrates extraordinary care given by nurses. Bennefeld graduates from North Dakota State College of Science in December with her RN, and plans to pursue her BSN. She has applied to work at Essentia in the cardiac care unit.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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