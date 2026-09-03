Join us for an evening of music, food, art, and more in Moorhead at Sunset on the Riverfront!

Shop local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Enjoy an evening on the American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead.

Admission: FREE & Family Friendly

ENTERTAINMENT

5:00pm - 6:00pm: Transcontinental Railroad

6:30 - 9:00pm: The Wicked Bees

FREE ACTIVITIES

Brainy Ink Kids Playlab

Bugman’s Daughter

Bubbles

Lawn Games

Cotton Candy

Learn more: https://www.folkways.org/sunset-on-the-riverfront