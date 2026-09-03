Sunset on the Riverfront
Sunset on the Riverfront
Join us for an evening of music, food, art, and more in Moorhead at Sunset on the Riverfront!
Shop local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Enjoy an evening on the American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead.
Admission: FREE & Family Friendly
ENTERTAINMENT
5:00pm - 6:00pm: Transcontinental Railroad
6:30 - 9:00pm: The Wicked Bees
FREE ACTIVITIES
Brainy Ink Kids Playlab
Bugman’s Daughter
Bubbles
Lawn Games
Cotton Candy
Learn more: https://www.folkways.org/sunset-on-the-riverfront
American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Folkways
American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead
101 N 3rd St, Moorhead, MN 56560Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
andrew@folkways.orh