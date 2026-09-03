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Sunset on the Riverfront

Sunset on the Riverfront

Join us for an evening of music, food, art, and more in Moorhead at Sunset on the Riverfront!

Shop local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Enjoy an evening on the American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead.

Admission: FREE & Family Friendly

ENTERTAINMENT
5:00pm - 6:00pm: Transcontinental Railroad
6:30 - 9:00pm: The Wicked Bees

FREE ACTIVITIES
Brainy Ink Kids Playlab
Bugman’s Daughter
Bubbles
Lawn Games
Cotton Candy

Learn more: https://www.folkways.org/sunset-on-the-riverfront

American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Folkways
https://folkways.org/
American Crystal Sugar lawn in Moorhead
101 N 3rd St, Moorhead, MN 56560
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
andrew@folkways.orh
folkways.org