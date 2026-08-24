Swedish Society 50th Anniversary Dinner and Celebration
Swedish Society 50th Anniversary Dinner and Celebration
Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley is celebrating 50 years . 1976-2026
Anniversary Celebration Dinner , Music, slides, reminiscing. Sunday , Oct 4 ,3-5 pm @ Trinity Lutheran
Church 213 8th St S Moorhead MN $25. tickets available at STABO or by contacting Karen @
701-367-5314. Reserve tickets only . Not available at the door.
Trinity Lutheran Church
$25.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley
701-561-3242
swedishsocietyrrv@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
502 N 4th StBismarck, North Dakota 58501