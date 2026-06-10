April 3, 2027

Sixteen03 Main Events

Dinner at 6:00pm | Dance at 7:00pm

Ticket Options:

Deluxe Ticket: Includes dinner (starting at 6:00pm) and the dance.

Standard Ticket: Includes admission to the dance from 7:00-9:00pm

A Special Dance for Girls and Their Dads.

The Butterfly Ball is a special daddy-daughter dance designed to celebrate the meaningful bond between young girls and the important men in their lives—dads, step-dads, grandpas, uncles, and father figures of all kinds. All are welcome to share in this unforgettable night, while helping support the outreach programs of Northern Plains Dance.

This enchanting evening invites you to dress up, dance, and delight in moments of joy and connection. From twirling together under the lights to enjoying sweet treats and laughter, the Butterfly Ball is a celebration of love, family, and lasting memories.

Beyond the fun and festivities, your participation supports Northern Plains Dance’s mission to bring the joy of dance to our entire community—especially through programs that serve underserved populations and inspire the next generation of dancers.

Join us for a night full of heart, happiness, and giving back.

It’s more than just a dance—it’s a memory you and your little one will cherish for years to come.

Please note: Refunds are not available for this event.