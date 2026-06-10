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The Butterfly Ball

The Butterfly Ball

April 3, 2027
Sixteen03 Main Events
Dinner at 6:00pm | Dance at 7:00pm

Ticket Options:

Deluxe Ticket: Includes dinner (starting at 6:00pm) and the dance.
Standard Ticket: Includes admission to the dance from 7:00-9:00pm

A Special Dance for Girls and Their Dads.

The Butterfly Ball is a special daddy-daughter dance designed to celebrate the meaningful bond between young girls and the important men in their lives—dads, step-dads, grandpas, uncles, and father figures of all kinds. All are welcome to share in this unforgettable night, while helping support the outreach programs of Northern Plains Dance.

This enchanting evening invites you to dress up, dance, and delight in moments of joy and connection. From twirling together under the lights to enjoying sweet treats and laughter, the Butterfly Ball is a celebration of love, family, and lasting memories.

Beyond the fun and festivities, your participation supports Northern Plains Dance’s mission to bring the joy of dance to our entire community—especially through programs that serve underserved populations and inspire the next generation of dancers.

Join us for a night full of heart, happiness, and giving back.
It’s more than just a dance—it’s a memory you and your little one will cherish for years to come.

Please note: Refunds are not available for this event.

Sixteen03 Main Events
Starting at $24
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 0027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Sixteen03 Main Events
1603 Main Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org