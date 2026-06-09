The Nutcracker

Friday, December 11 | 7PM

Saturday, December 12 | 2PM

Saturday, December 12 | 7PM

Sunday, December 13 | 12:30PM**

Sunday, December 13 | 4PM

Belle Mehus Auditorium

A beloved Bismarck holiday tradition, The Nutcracker twirls back onto the stage in a dazzling swirl of wonder, warmth, and enchantment. Inspired by E. T. A. Hoffmann’s timeless tale, step into a magical realm where snowflakes shimmer, dreams come alive, and anything feels possible.

Journey alongside Clara, the brave Nutcracker Prince, the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer, and the radiant Sugar Plum Fairy as they travel through sparkling winter wonderlands and lands of sugar-spun delight. With every twirl and note, the stage glows with the magic of the season.

Come celebrate the joy, the wonder, and the timeless spirit of the holidays—and rediscover the boundless magic of childhood.

Children & Families Welcome

Northern Plains Dance welcomes families to enjoy the magic of live performance at the Belle Mehus Auditorium. We recommend children be at least 3 years old, and able to sit quietly throughout the show.

**The 12:30PM performance is an abbreviated version. My First Nutcracker is a perfect option for younger audience members who may prefer a shorter performance and more casual environment.

If a child becomes disruptive, our front-of-house staff may ask the child and accompanying adult to step out. Tickets are non-refundable.

Thank you for helping create a great experience for all audience members!

Don’t forget your tickets to The Sugarplum Fairy Tea Party,

Step into the wonder of the season at our festive Nutcracker Tea Party—a perfect holiday outing for families and young ballet lovers!

Enjoy sweet treats, storytime, and autographs from the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends. Guests will also get a rare behind-the-scenes peek at the dancers’ warm-up class, take a guided backstage tour, and join in joyful holiday fun led by our charming hosts.

After the Tea Party, guests with tickets are whisked off to enjoy the matinee performance of The Nutcracker—a perfect end to this enchanting experience. (Tickets sold separately)