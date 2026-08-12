The Study's Fall Virtual Humanities Programs
The Study's Fall Virtual Humanities Programs
The Study's Fall Virtual Humanities Programs
September–November 2026
Learn from nationally recognized scholars, bestselling authors, historians, and educators this fall through The Study's live virtual humanities programs. Choose from multi-week classes, lectures, book talks, living history performances, and Study Clubs exploring history, literature, democracy, philosophy, writing, science, and the arts. Attend from anywhere in North Dakota via Zoom.
The Study
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Study
amber@thestudynd.org
The Study
418 E. Broadway AveBismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012553360
amber@thestudynd.org