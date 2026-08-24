Theodore Roosevelt Convention - #TeddyCon

The Theodore Roosevelt Association's 107th Annual Meeting joins the Theodore Roosevelt Center's 21st Annual Symposium in Medora for the first-ever Theodore Roosevelt Convention, themed "Looking Back, Moving Forward." More than 300 historians, educators, public officials, conservationists, and enthusiasts gather in the Badlands for author panels, keynote addresses, an exhibit hall, and guided tours of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and the country around them. The authors panel brings Candice Millard, Kathleen Dalton, Patricia O'Toole, and Lindsay M. Chervinsky to one stage; Joe Wiegand hosts TR trivia Friday night.