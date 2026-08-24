Theodore Roosevelt Convention - #TeddyCon
Theodore Roosevelt Convention - #TeddyCon
The Theodore Roosevelt Association's 107th Annual Meeting joins the Theodore Roosevelt Center's 21st Annual Symposium in Medora for the first-ever Theodore Roosevelt Convention, themed "Looking Back, Moving Forward." More than 300 historians, educators, public officials, conservationists, and enthusiasts gather in the Badlands for author panels, keynote addresses, an exhibit hall, and guided tours of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and the country around them. The authors panel brings Candice Millard, Kathleen Dalton, Patricia O'Toole, and Lindsay M. Chervinsky to one stage; Joe Wiegand hosts TR trivia Friday night.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
$350 adults / $200 students & youth
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com