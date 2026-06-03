Welk Homestead State Historic Site celebrates ‘Life on the Homestead’ June 7

Welk Homestead State Historic Site staff invite the public to “Life on the Homestead,” a full day of family-friendly activities, Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free, and children must be accompanied

by an adult.

The day kicks off with local tractor trek participants arriving at the Welk Homestead at 10 a.m. Tractor show awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., learn how to make rope, paper, and soap. See demonstrations on creating Ukrainian eggs and watch a printing press in action. Visit the vendor show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring area crafters. Food vendors will serve lunch, refreshments, and snacks throughout the day.

Kids can participate in gunnysack races, bunnock, horseshoes, and a “money in the haystack” game from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The afternoon features a talk about homesteading with Tom Isern, distinguished professor of history at North Dakota State University, at 1 p.m., followed by a patriotic reenactment of “The Lawrence Welk Show” by musical group Joyful Voices at 2 p.m.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information or to join the tractor trek or craft and vendor show, contact Brian Grove, 701.336.7777 or shswelk@nd.gov. For additional upcoming events and programs, visit history.nd.gov/events. The Welk Homestead State Historic Site, located at 845 88th St. SE, Strasburg, is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Summer hours are May 23 to Sept. 7, Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

