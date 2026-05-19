West Fargo Day Market presented by Bobcat
West Fargo Day Market presented by Bobcat
Join us in West Fargo for a spring farmers market!
Shop from over 30+ local vendors including hot food, bakery, pantry items, household goods, art, and more.
Entertainment Schedule:
10am-11:30pm - Anthony Chaput
12:00pm-12:30pm - Small Change
12:30pm-1:00pm - Stage West preview of Mean Girls
1:00pm-2:00pm - Small Change
We accept SNAP/EBT and match up to $15 per person!
More information at www.redriver.market
This event is presented by Bobcat. Learn more about them at www.bobcat.com.
POW/MI
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Red River Market
2187902625
lesleyanne@folkways.org
POW/MI
400 Sheyenne St, West Fargo, ND 58078West Fargo, North Dakota 58078