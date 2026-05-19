West Fargo Day Market presented by Bobcat

Join us in West Fargo for a spring farmers market!

Shop from over 30+ local vendors including hot food, bakery, pantry items, household goods, art, and more.

Entertainment Schedule:

10am-11:30pm - Anthony Chaput

12:00pm-12:30pm - Small Change

12:30pm-1:00pm - Stage West preview of Mean Girls

1:00pm-2:00pm - Small Change

We accept SNAP/EBT and match up to $15 per person!

More information at www.redriver.market

This event is presented by Bobcat. Learn more about them at www.bobcat.com.