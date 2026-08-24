White House Communications Agency Alumni: Wives' Tales and War Stories
White House Communications Agency Alumni: Wives' Tales and War Stories
For decades, the military members of the White House Communications Agency have kept presidents connected anywhere in the world, often on a few hours' notice. WHCA alumni gather in Medora for a reunion - and a panel open to the public at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Free and open to the public.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com