Youth Triathlon
Youth Triathlon
Sat, Aug 15
9am
$15/Participant
Kids ages 6–16, it’s time to Swim, Bike & Run your way to fun, fitness & a huge sense of accomplishment, in one of 3, timed, non-competitive heats.
Ages 6–9
Ages 10–13
Ages 14–16
Register now to be part of this exciting athletic event at the Bismarck YMCA! Proceeds from this program support our Y for All community services.
https://www.bismarckymca.org/special-events-youth-sports
Register online or at the Y
BEFORE 11:59PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
No Day Of Registration
Max 150 Participants
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
15
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
Artist Group Info
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
1608 N Washington St.Bismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org