Youth Triathlon

Sat, Aug 15

9am

$15/Participant

Kids ages 6–16, it’s time to Swim, Bike & Run your way to fun, fitness & a huge sense of accomplishment, in one of 3, timed, non-competitive heats.

Ages 6–9

Ages 10–13

Ages 14–16

Register now to be part of this exciting athletic event at the Bismarck YMCA! Proceeds from this program support our Y for All community services.

https://www.bismarckymca.org/special-events-youth-sports

Register online or at the Y

BEFORE 11:59PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

No Day Of Registration

Max 150 Participants

