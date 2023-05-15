Journeys Through Justice

Friday is Orange Shirt Day, which began in Canada, but is becoming more recognized in the US. It was created to honor the legacy of the Indigenous children who were forcefully taken from their parents and sent off to residential schools between the 1830s and the 1980s. The day is an acknowledgement of the healing that is still taking place in the lives of those affected. Alicia Hegland-Thorpe visits with two Orange Shirt Day event organizers from the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation, one who is running over 100 miles to bring awareness to Orange Shirt Day.

