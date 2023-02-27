College presidents excited about a 'tuition freeze'

North Dakota public college and university presidents say they’re excited that the Legislature is seriously considering freezing tuition.

They say that will help attract and retain out of state students, especially from Minnesota.

The Minnesota Legislature is considering some incentives to keep students there.

North Dakota State College of Science president Rod Flanagan said about 22 percent of students at the Wahpeton school come from Minnesota. He said he thinks the tuition freeze with help the school.

"I'm optimistic," Flanagan said. "The Legislature has been good to us."

UND president Andrew Armacost said he is concerned about Minnesota making aggressive moves to dissuade students from coming to North Dakota. He said about a third of UND students come from Minnesota.

"I think the tuition freeze, from the consumer's perspective, is very good," Armacost said. "My question is whether or a not a future, more aggressive stance by Minnesota would be necessary. Let's hope not."

NDSU President David Cook said 53 percent of his students come from Minnesota.

"So anything like tuition freezes work for us," Cook said.

The tuition freeze has passed the House – and will now be considered in the Senate. It has a $47 million price tag.