Lawmaker wants a study of higher education in North Dakota

The Legislature will be asked to conduct an interim study of higher education in North Dakota.

Edinburg Republican Senator Janne Myrdal (R-Edinburg) introduced the bill, calling for the study. Myrdal saids the goal of the study is to find ways to improve public colleges and universities. She said they already do a great job. But she has some issues.

"Questions like, why don't we have a smoother transition between the 11 universities, when it comes to transfer of credits?" Myrdal said in an interview. "Why don't we have a more open conversation about dual credits for all the universities on all issues, so that parents and students can do what I call 'three and out," where we can get degrees in three years instead of four, like a lot of other states are doing?"

Myrdal said one other issue worth talking about is whether it would be a good idea to consolidate colleges, and implementing satellite campuses of universities.

"I don't want to shut down zany of them," Myrdal said. "But do we need all the staff, from president down at every one of them, or can we consolidate some."

Myrdal said her study is to find what's best for students, and what's best for the parents, who she said are likely paying for that education.

"I think we can have that discussion, without any threats," Myrdal said. "We're not shutting anybody down, but let's have an innovative discussion."

Myrdal said besides lawmakers, the committee membership would include the chairman of the State Board of Higher Education, one representative of K-12 education, and representatives from manufacturing, health care, agriculture and energy.