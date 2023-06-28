ND colleges concerned about a new Minnesota program to keep students in that state

Presidents of North Dakota colleges and universities in eastern North Dakota are concerned that a new Minnesota program that offers free tuition to some families could mean less Minnesota students coming to North Dakota.

The “North Star Promise” program will provide free tuition to students from Minnesota families that have annual incomes of less than $80,000. It begins in 2024.

At NDSU, 52 percent of students come from Minnesota.

"As this moves forward, I will tell you that this has catastrophic implications," NDSU President David Cook told the state Board of Higher Education.

Cook told the Board he also wonders if this is already affecting recruitment of Minnesota students.

"Imagine if you're an under-served student from Minnesota, and you know that in two years, you're going to be getting tuition and fees free, you might decide to stay in Minnesota," Cook said.

Cook said he’s also concerned because the North Dakota Legislature would have to address this – but the next session isn’t scheduled until 2025. He suggested approaching the Legislature’s interim Higher Education Committee with this issue. Cook said he discussed this with Legislators during the 2023 session – before the Minnesota legislature passed its program -- and he said some thought a special session might have to be called.

"This is a big deal," Cook said. "I hope that's even something that gets considered."