'Better Bismarck' campaign holding a 'March Blitz'

The City of Bismarck will be working with community organizations in March to raise money for individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

"We're still seeing a need to assist those that are suffering from addiction, experiencing homelessness, and have chronic, severe and crisis situations relating to mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse," said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director Renae Moch.

The "Better Bismarck" campaign launched in November.

"Since them we've been able to collect a little over $13,000," Moch said. "And the City Commission has approved matching funds to go towards the effort from the city's 'Opioid Litigation Fund.'"

Moch said the next phase is to engage local businesses to make the project more visible in the community. She said during the March blitz, she’s hoping to raise another $10,000.

"We're hoping this effort will be a spark to get some in the community to be ignited to help meet the needs of these individuals," Moch said. "Twenty-four-seven is what we're hoping."

Donations to this effort are tax-deductible.