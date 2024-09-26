Bismarck to consider a 'prohibitive camping ordinance'

The Bismarck City Commission is considering a “prohibitive camping ordinance” to address encampments in rights-of-way.

The proposal prohibits encampments with fires, tents and furniture that can’t easily be transported by an individual. It also bans sleeping on public sidewalks, streets, alleys or doorways.

If passed, Bismarck police would give the people 24 hour notices – and police can remove the property after that time.

"As police, we didn't have a tool to do anything about that," said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch. "We could ask people to leave. But if they said 'no,' we couldn't make them leave."

Draovitch said many of the homeless suffer from mental health issues.

"We don't want to criminalize being homeless — that's not what this is about," Draovitch said. "This is about getting people the help they need, and keeping our public spaces available to everybody."

Draovitch said this is for public safety and public health.

The Commission will hold a hearing on the proposed ordinance in October.