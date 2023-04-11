Senate passes 'voucher bill' for non-public school education

The North Dakota Senate has passed the so-called “voucher bill” – which will provide some funding for students who go to private schools.

Under it, a student attending a non-public school could receive $3200 toward tuition. The Senate added a “means test,” saying it would apply to families who are at or under the 500-percent of the federal poverty level, which is $150,000.

It is only effective in the second year of the upcoming biennium. And it calls for a required study of the effects of the voucher program.

"The ways to educate a child are endless, and we as a state have a chance to adopt an 'all of the above' approach," said Sen. Jonathan Sickler (R-Grand Forks). "HB 1532 is a modest, but important, step to give broader educational access to those families who otherwise may be unable to afford an alternative to their public school."

Opponents said the obligation of the state is to fully fund public school education. And Sen. Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston) took issue with those who say the current public school system in North Dakota isn't working.

"To me, when I look at the national landscape, and I hear the words 'voucher' or 'school choice," I think of that as a response to public education systems that are broken," Bekkedahl said. "I absolutely believe our public education system in North Dakota is not broken. We have one of the finest public education systems in the country."

The vote was 27 to 19 in favor of HB 1532. The bill now goes back to the House, to see if it agrees with Senate changes. It had passed the House 54 to 40.

