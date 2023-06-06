'Boot Camp' for K-12 teachers, on IT and Cyber Security

Call it an “IT-Cyber Boot Camp.”

The Dakota Digital Academy – which is part of the North Dakota University System – has teamed up with the Northern Information Technology Consortium to deliver a two-day “boot camp” for K-12 teachers at six locations across the state June 6th and 7th.

Darin Erisman is an assistant professor of computer science at Minot State University. He said the timing of this is perfect – since the Legislature passed HB 1398, which requires the teaching of computer science and cyber-security in K-12 classrooms.

"We want to get those teachers familiar with and comfortable with, as well as playful enough, to use this kind of knowledge and get certification, so they can feel a comfort in teaching it, and where they can pass on this incredibly timely information," Erisman said. He said this is an important topic, with artificial intelligence expanding, and the continued growth in social media.

"We just need to understand what's underneath the hood," Erisman said. "We're dealing with expanding technology that's always evolving, and we help students understand that, and feel comfortable with it."

Besides Minot State, the boot camp is being offered at Dakota College at Bottineau, Lake Region State College, Turtle Mountain Community College, Valley City State University and Williston State College. Each attendee will receive a $200 stipend to attend the boot camp, and will earn one graduate credit through Minot State or Valley City State.