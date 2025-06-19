ND Information Technology beginning to roll out a 'one stop shop' for state government agencies

Call it a “one stop shop.”

The state of North Dakota has begun its efforts to set up a single portal for people to access state agencies. ND Gateway is being led by the state’s Information Technology Department, and has launched with connections to the Secretary of State, Tax Commissioner, Job Service, Commerce and Workforce Safety and Insurance.

Chief Business Applications Officer Evonne Amundson said this initial effort is focused on business owners and entrepreneurs.

"We focused on starting a business, because I think that's where most of the 'pain points' are," Anderson said.

Amundson said there are lots of resources throughout the different agencies.

"How do we help make that a central place to give those new businesses those resources, to be able to know who to contact, and when to contact them, as they're starting their new businesses," Amundson said.

And Amundson said it will expand from there.

"It's like a mall," said NDIT strategic communications manager Dain Sullivan. "You can still go to all your favorite stores individually — they're all just connected in one place."

The Website is "NDGateway.ND.gov."

