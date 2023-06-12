Ethics Commission looking for members, hoping to start educational effort

The North Dakota Ethics Commission is looking for applicants.

There are two openings. Dr. Cynthia Lindquist’s term is expiring August 31st, and she will not be seeking reappointment. Ronald Goodman’s term is also expiring, but he is seeking reappointment.

It’s a five member board.

"You can learn a lot about state government, and what's happening in our state," said Commission Executive Director Rebecca Binstock.

Binstock said the Commission is working to increase the transparency and accountability.

"That really improves our political system, and our state government system overall," Binstock said.

Binstock says to apply, go to the “Boards” section of the Governor’s Website. Appointments are made by a consensus agreement of the Governor, Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader. Applications will be accepted until July 3rd.

Education

Binstock also said she’s hoping to educate people about what the commission is and what it does – as well as correct some misinformation about it.

"The number one reason the Commission brought me on is because they felt there was not enough information, or there was incorrect information, about the Ethics Commission," Binstock said. "Specifically, what the Ethics Commission does and what it does not do."

Binstock said the Commission asked the Legislature for an “educational coordinator,” to try and increase the Commission’s outreach efforts. And she said lawmakers did see the value in that.

"However, what the Legislature creatively did — and what is a good use of state resources — is combining that educational coordinator with having an in-house counsel to the Ethics Commission," Binstock said. "So now the Commission is seeking a general counsel who can also aid in the development of our educational plan, and the implementation of that plan."

Binstock said the rules are written in "legalese," and can be hard to understand.