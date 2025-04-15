House passes Ethics Commission bill -- adds deadline to act on ethics complaints

The North Dakota House has passed its version of the budget for the state Ethics Commission.

In that budget, a request for another employee to help with education was cut. And the measure requires the Commission to dismiss complaints after 180 days, to help relieve a backlog.

The Commission has reported an increase in complaints.

"It's being weaponized," said Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck). "It is being weaponized just for the accusation. A lot of times, some of these complaints are quite frivolous. But they sit there, and they know they can make a complaint against somebody, and use it. But yet, the accused can't say anything."

House Minority Leader Zac Ista (D-Grand Forks) urged the house to reject the amendments.

"We're literally tying their hands here," Ista said. "I think it's a clear violation of the text and spirit of the Constitutional measure voters put forward."

Ista also said the Ethics Commission released a statement, calling Section 6 (of the amended bill) a "roadblock intended to hamper the Commission's work."

"I don't think we should put that roadblock in place," Ista said.

The vote on Senate Bill 2004 was 65 to 29. IT now goes back to the Senate, to see if it agrees with the House changes.