Ethics Commission looking for new members

The North Dakota Ethics Commission is looking for two new members.

One is to replace Dave Anderson, who passed away in May. The appointee would serve the last year of his term. Another is to replace Ward Koesur, whose second term is up in September, and he is not seeking reappointment.

"You have to be a North Dakota citizen," said Commission executive director Rebecca Binstock. "You have to be interested in government, have integrity. But you don't have to have a background in law or ethics. You just really need to have a commitment to ethical governance, and insuring that people have information, transparency and accountability."

The deadline to apply is August 8th. The commissioners are appointed by the Governor and the Senate Majority and Minority leaders.

Binstock said the term of a third commissioner – Murray Sagveen – is expiring as well, and the Commission is asking that he be reappointed.