First-quarter taxable sales and purchases up more than 21 percent from the same period in 2022

Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota for the first quarter of 2023 are up 21.4 percent over the same period in 2022.

The total: $5.7 billion.

"The trend in terms of growth has continued for the eighth consecutive quarter now," said North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brain Kroshus.

Kroshus said this is beyond a post-pandemic recovery.

"The numbers in the trend line have risen above even the pre-pandemic numbers," Kroshus said. "Things are really looking good for the North Dakota economy."

Kroshus said 14 of the 15 major industry sectors reported taxable sales and purchases increases, compared to 2022. The mining and oil extraction sector increased just under 60 percent — a $258 million increase — and the wholesale sector jumped by $429 million, a 40.8 percent increase.

Of the four largest cities, Minot and Grand Forks showed the biggest increases — at 15.5 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively. Kroshus said for those two cities, there has been an increase in Canadian vistors.

"The border has been open for a while now," Kroshus said. "They're coming across the border, doing some shopping in those two communities."

Bismarck had an increase of 5.7 percent, and Fargo had a 5.5 percent jump.

Among the state's 50 largest cities, New Town showed the biggest increase — 148.7 percent — and among the counties, Billings County showed an increase of 98.l8 percent.;