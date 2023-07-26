SBARE looking for public comment

North Dakota’s State Board of Agricultural Research and Education is looking for public input on how NDSU Extension and the North Dakota Agriculture Experiment Station can help address needs for research or educational programs.

"What are the challenges and opportuinities facing agriculture, food systems, our natural resources, rural communities across the state," said NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs. "What are the needs out there that people see."

Lardyh said SBARE will then go about the process of determining how those issues might bets be addressed.

"Will it be requesting additional Legislative support, or directing our agencies to work in particular areas," Lardy said. He said this will help guide SBARE's proposals for the 2025 Legislative Session.

"For each Legislative session, they assemble what we would describe as a 'programmatic list' for NDSU Extension, and for the Experiment Station," Lardy said. "They also prioritize capital improvement project needs for the Experiment Station as well — facilities, buildings, those sorts of things."

SBARE plans three input sessions – September 14th at the North Central Research Extension Center in Minot, November 9th at the Dickinson Research Extension Center, and December 12th and 13th at the Harry D. McGovern Alumni Center at NDSU.