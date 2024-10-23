ExxonMobil donates $100,000 to the "Out of the Ashes Disaster Relief Program"

ExxonMobil has contributed $100,000 to a relief fund for cattle producers who suffered losses in wildfires.

The North Dakota Stockmens’ Association and the North Dakota Stockmens’ Foundation established the “Out of the Ashes Disaster Relief Program” after an estimated 100,000 acres burned in those wildfires.

Association executive director Julie Ellingson said NDSU is now conducting a full damage assessment in the area affected by the wildfires.

"What we do know is losses run the gamut, from grazing lands to stored hay and feed, farmsteads, fences, livestock and other infrastructure," Ellingson said. "And, sadly of course, two human lives. Great devastation , of varying degrees, over a large footprint across northwestern North Dakota."

Ellingson said the program has now raised $250,000. She said the two organizations are now developing application and nomination forms.

"Our goal is by the end of this month to have them uploaded to our Website — "ndstockmens.org" — where people can download those forms, and submit those to our office,"

Ellingson said there will be a deadline of Dec. 31st.

"The goal is that — within the following month, we will be able to issue 100 percent of the cash donations we have , and convert that into relief for the affected producers," Ellingson said.

