Agriculture Commissioner Goehring talks crops and the 'Harvest Hotline'

Harvest season is fast approaching in North Dakota.

"What I've heard so far is that people think there's going to be a pretty good crop out there," said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. But he also said while that is positive, there are concerns over crop prices.

"We're hearing a lot about prices in the markets that seem to be imploding right now," Goehring said. "Just falling out of bed."

Goehring said getting a new farm bill passed would help.

"Actually, when the farm economy and situation is as it is right now, sometimes it's better to write a farm bill, because in good times, they take everything away," Goehring said. "Then when you hit bad times, you have no safety net."

Goehring said he doesn’t think a farm bill will get done before the election.

"I don't know if Congress has the stomach to do it," Goehring said. "I hear positive things coming from some members of Congress. But I've heard others say they have other things to think about."

Goehring said it may happen in a "Lame Duck" session of Congress, which happens after the election but before the new Congress takes over in January.

Harvest Hotline activated

Goehring has activated the "Harvest Hotline." It's to match farmers with custom combiners.

""We're at the point when we're going to start harvesting, and some winter wheat harvest is already underway,' Goehring said. "We want to make sure that farmers have access to those custom combiners, and that the combiners are aware of what's available to them."

Goehring said farmers who need custom combiners should call 701-328-5110. The line is staffed five days a week, and you can also leave a message. The Department also has a self-service “Hotline” map, that will provide information on harvesters available in their areas. That can be accessed at www.ndda.gov.