ND Ranks 8th in college affordability

A recent study shows North Dakota is the eighth most affordable state for college students.

Forbes Advisor published the story. It said in-state tuition costs an average of $9400 per year. Forbes said that's a 10 percent increase in the past ten years. Tuition at North Dakota private schools average $37,600 per year, up 19 percent over the past decade.

Forbes Advisor managing editor of education Veronica Freeman said the study looked at other factors as well.

"We were looking at the average rent cost, as well as other college costs," Freeman said. "We looked at the living wage needed in the state, as well as employment rates."

Freeman said North Dakota ranks very well on those factors. But she said the state doesn't rank well on the "percentage change" category.

"The average change in total costs from 2019 to 2021 was 1.78 percent," Freeman said. "North Dakota had a 3.48 increase during that period."

Forbes Advisor ranked South Dakota as the most affordable state for college, followed by Montana. The least affordable state? Connecticut.

