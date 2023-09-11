Larimore and Arvilla could get natural gas service

Two more northeastern North Dakota communities could soon have natural gas service.

Dakota Natural Gas is proposing to bring natural gas to Larimore and Arvilla. The Gas would come from the Viking pipeline in Minnesota.

The company has applied to the North Dakota Public Service Commission for a certificate of “public convenience and necessity,” as well as tariffs.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak called it another “exciting development” for the area.

"This is a small company that's been hard at work in the northeastern part of the state, connecting a decent number of smaller communities to natural gas service," Fedorchak said. "They seem to have found a formula for doing that," Fedorchak said.

The PSC has opened an opportunity for a formal hearing on the proposal.