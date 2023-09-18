'Founding Farmers' restaurants doing well, poised to expand again

The president of the North Dakota Farmers Union says the “Founding Farmers” restaurants in the Washington, DC area are doing very well.

The eateries were founded on connecting “farm to table.” The first restaurant opened on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington in 2008.

"They're performing fairly well," said Farmers Union president Mark Watne. "They're equal to times before COVID, and in the pat year's time after COVID."

Watne said plans are to build an 8th restaurant in the DC region, in Alexandria, Va.

"We continue to tell the story of the family farms in those restaurants," Watne said. "The food is good, and people love them — so that's a good thing."

Watne was in Washington for the Farmers Union "Fly In," to lobby for a new Farm Bill.