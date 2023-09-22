Industrial Commission to revisit the denial of snow removal funds to a city and a county

The 2023 legislative Session set aside some money to help local governments with snow removal.

That’s from snowstorms during the winter of 2022-2023.

The local governments had a deadline to submit requests for that funding. But two subdivisions –Wells County and the city of Carson – were denied, because they had not met the June 30th deadline to apply. But both subdivisions insisted they had submitted the paperwork on time.

Some members of the Legislature’s Budget Section were asking if there would be a way to meet their requests.

"I'm hoping there's a process we can follow to try and get that money back to these local entities," said Rep. Jon Nelson (R-Rugby).

Rep. Don Vigesaa (R-Cooperstown) said the requests will be considered at the next Emergency Commission meeting.

"We don't want to leave anybody out that made the attempt to submit their information," Vigesaa said. "We have asked the Dept. of Emergency Services too look at those cases, and bring that information to our next Emergency Commission meeting."

Vigesaa said the matter will be addressed at that time.

"Our intention as a Commission is to fully take care of those that had applications in process," Vigessa said.

The next Emergency Commission meeting has not yet been scheduled.

