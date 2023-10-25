Income tax bill fails

The North Dakota Senate has rejected a bill to raise the threshold for “zero income tax.”

It was one of Gov. Doug Burgum’s top priorities for the special session.

A joint Appropriations Committee sent the bill to the House and Senate with no recommendation. The House passed it – but the Senate turned it down.

"I believe everybody on the Committee is very much in favor of letting the people keep their money when we don't need it," said Sen. Don Schiable (R-Mott). "But I also believe that many of us were very concerned about the timing and necessity of fast-tracking a major tax policy change. It's not good government, and not in the best interests of the people of North Dakota."

After the session wrapped, Burgum told reporters he was disappointed, saying the Senate “squandered an opportunity” to give meaningful tax relief.

"The citizens in North Dakota are struggling with inflation, that has been very severe in the last few years," Burgum told Capitol reporters. "The average family is paying over $700 more per month to put food on the table, or gas in their car."

Burgum said for those who have savings accounts, the number may look good, when they read the bank accounts.

"But inflation, like a thief in the night, has taken as much a 30 percent of the buying power away from individual savings," Burgum said.

The Senate vote was 31 to 16.