Monday is “Tax Day” – the day when you are supposed to have filed your federal and state income tax return.

That is, unless you have asked for an extension.

North Dakota’s Tax Department is preparing for last-minute filers that day.

"We will be fully staffed," said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. "We will be ready for, I would expect, a bit of a rush at the end. We should be able to help people as needed."

Kroshus said he doesn’t plan to keep the office open for extra hours.

"We had been running extended hours for walk-in traffic," Kroshus said. "That traffic was almost non-existent last year."

Kroshus said the Tax Department has received more than 320,000 returns so far.

"Typically, what we would expect would be around 475,000 returns in total," Kroshus said. And he said he does expect the majority of North Dakotans to receive refunds this year.

"That's in part because the old withholding tables, before we were able to put the new tax rates into effect," Kroshus said. "That was July first, but the rates were effective for the full tax year."

Kroshus said he doesn't have a form idea of the percentage of taxpayers who will get a refund.

"But the majority will be in a refund situation," Kroshus said.